BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 630 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE OKE opened at $66.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.77. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $71.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

See Also

