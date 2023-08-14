BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $118,000 Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 92.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,511 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 80,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 19,275 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after acquiring an additional 44,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,203,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST opened at $50.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.