BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 234.6% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 218.4% in the first quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 17,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,110,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,999,000 after buying an additional 348,252 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 33,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter.

VMBS opened at $44.89 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

