BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,089 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 166,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 17,926 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 689.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 899,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,515,000 after buying an additional 785,528 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Uber Technologies by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 298,986 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,478,000 after buying an additional 183,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Uber Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 877,950 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,831,000 after buying an additional 69,611 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares in the company, valued at $66,832,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares in the company, valued at $66,832,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $347,944.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,571,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,642 shares of company stock worth $10,325,237. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $43.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.67, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average of $37.53.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

