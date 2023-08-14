Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.80

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.80 and last traded at $24.92, with a volume of 156835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEAM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.56.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.32 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 408.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 155,324 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $4,979,687.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,921 shares of company stock valued at $5,030,209. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 384.4% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

