Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Given New $9.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Beauty Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $35.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.17.

SKIN stock opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. Beauty Health has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $14.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $927.22 million, a PE ratio of -49.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

