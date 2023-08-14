BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Up 4%

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) rose 4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $206.48 and last traded at $205.63. Approximately 77,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 226,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BGNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BeiGene from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BGNE

BeiGene Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.07 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 40.78% and a negative net margin of 95.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BeiGene

In other BeiGene news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $171,061.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BeiGene news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $171,061.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $153,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,698,127 shares of company stock worth $556,876,818. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeiGene

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in BeiGene in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 302.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BeiGene during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BeiGene during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

(Get Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.