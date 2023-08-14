Beldex Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $205.96 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 14th. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0369 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $205.96 million and $4.10 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,844.84 or 0.06286660 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00041948 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00021106 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00028739 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013936 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,839,315 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,419,321 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.