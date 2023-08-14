Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) PT Lowered to GBX 2,526 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYFFree Report) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,727 ($34.85) to GBX 2,526 ($32.28) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Bellway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

Bellway Stock Up 0.3 %

Bellway stock opened at $27.00 on Thursday. Bellway has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average is $24.50.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

