Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) PT Lowered to GBX 2,526 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,727 ($34.85) to GBX 2,526 ($32.28) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, HSBC downgraded Bellway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
