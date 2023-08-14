Benchmark Trims Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Target Price to $40.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $45.07. The company has a market capitalization of $892.60 million, a PE ratio of 87.76 and a beta of 2.50.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,213 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $71,214.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,754.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

