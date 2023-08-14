Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) President William J. Norman Sells 9,000 Shares

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $598,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 0.5 %

BERY stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.93. 923,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,191. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $68.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BERY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Berry Global Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.