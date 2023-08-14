BHK Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 0.8% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.56. 379,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.21 and a twelve month high of $160.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.97.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

