BHK Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KYN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 48.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 250.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 72,089 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,072. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $9.66.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.