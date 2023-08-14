BHK Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 961 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 25,099 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,192,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,062 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of UNH traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $512.41. 875,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,558,275. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $486.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $474.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a $1.88 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $577.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on UNH

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.