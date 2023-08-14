BHK Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $239,527,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $132,599,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at $91,112,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $287.56. 83,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,191. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.56 and its 200 day moving average is $239.92. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.45. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $83,211.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,998.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.33.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

