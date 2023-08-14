BILL (NYSE:BILL) PT Raised to $122.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BILL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BILL from $115.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of BILL from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BILL currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $133.25.

NYSE BILL opened at $105.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.30. BILL has a 12-month low of $68.30 and a 12-month high of $179.85.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $901,735.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,357,867.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $901,735.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,357,867.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total transaction of $3,742,228.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,707.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,172 shares of company stock worth $6,517,549. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BILL during the 1st quarter worth about $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BILL during the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BILL by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BILL by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after acquiring an additional 31,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

