Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Short Interest Up 46.6% in July

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the July 15th total of 17,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Biofrontera Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ BFRI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,173. Biofrontera has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $11.95.
Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.40). The business had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 78.03% and a negative return on equity of 106.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biofrontera will post -16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biofrontera
About Biofrontera
Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Biofrontera
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.