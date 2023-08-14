Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Short Interest Up 46.6% in July

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the July 15th total of 17,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Biofrontera Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BFRI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,173. Biofrontera has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $11.95.

Get Biofrontera alerts:

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.40). The business had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 78.03% and a negative return on equity of 106.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biofrontera will post -16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biofrontera

About Biofrontera

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Biofrontera by 894.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 90,394 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Biofrontera by 41.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Biofrontera by 55.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Biofrontera during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Biofrontera during the first quarter worth $48,000. 3.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.