Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Short Interest Update

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the July 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $272.74. 714,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,691. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $193.65 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.21.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Mizuho lowered their price target on Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in Biogen by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

