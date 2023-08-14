BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BLFS stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.60. 627,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,113. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The company has a market cap of $547.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BLFS. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Insider Transactions at BioLife Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 58,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $771,738.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,630,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,716,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 1,679 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $38,969.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,743,302.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 58,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $771,738.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,630,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,716,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 128,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,298 and sold 71,880 shares valued at $1,549,042. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Articles

