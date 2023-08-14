Biotricity (BTCY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th.
Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million.
Biotricity Stock Performance
Shares of BTCY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,187. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76. Biotricity has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $9.18.
About Biotricity
Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.
