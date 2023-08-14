Biotricity (BTCY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th.

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million.

Biotricity Stock Performance

Shares of BTCY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,187. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76. Biotricity has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $9.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biotricity

About Biotricity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biotricity in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Biotricity by 53.7% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20,024 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biotricity in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biotricity in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Biotricity by 586.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 115,595 shares in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

Further Reading

