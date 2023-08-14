BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 998,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of BioVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 5,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $34,767.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,850.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,761. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 5,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $34,767.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,850.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BioVie by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BioVie by 33.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of BioVie by 2,706.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BioVie by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BioVie by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIVI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.89. 280,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $141.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.67. BioVie has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts predict that BioVie will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

