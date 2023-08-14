BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $439,902.94

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $364.58 million and approximately $439,902.94 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $29,357.34 or 0.99983795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 29,375.83288743 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $437,346.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

