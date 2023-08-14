Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Hits $14.71 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $257.63 million and $4.63 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $14.71 or 0.00050294 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00101890 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00029404 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000790 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000778 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000173 BTC.
Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile
Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
