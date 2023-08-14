Bitcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $569.51 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $29,270.81 on major exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $569.51 billion and approximately $7.38 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.67 or 0.00781207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00121809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017677 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,456,425 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

