Bitcoin Private 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $24.10 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00101294 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00050308 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00029549 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000779 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

