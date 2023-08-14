Bitcoin Private 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $24.10 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00100680 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00049740 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00029694 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000776 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

