Bitcoin Private Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00102309 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00050241 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00029521 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000777 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

