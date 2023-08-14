Bitcoiva One Day Trading Volume Tops $467,023.85 (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $134.46 million and $467,023.85 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for $8.38 or 0.00028646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,252.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.78 or 0.00782064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00122193 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017857 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000623 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 8.45235024 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $396,931.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

