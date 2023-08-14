BitShares Price Hits $0.0100 on Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $29.85 million and approximately $423,130.99 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008771 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001915 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002471 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001045 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,990,883 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.