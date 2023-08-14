BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 699,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the July 15th total of 553,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCPC. JMP Securities reduced their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Shares of TCPC opened at $12.58 on Monday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $14.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 61.46, a current ratio of 61.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.99%. This is a positive change from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 468.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after acquiring an additional 338,456 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter valued at $2,117,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter worth about $1,251,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter worth about $1,144,000.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

