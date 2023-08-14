Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Update

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, an increase of 77.7% from the July 15th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Shares of NYSE BGX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,302. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $12.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

