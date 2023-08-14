Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Increased by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Blackstone by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 34.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $98.14. 815,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,450,308. The firm has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.81 and a 200-day moving average of $90.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.97.

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 117,163 shares of company stock worth $639,861 and sold 3,095,000 shares worth $34,444,000. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

