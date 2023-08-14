Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) PT Raised to $29.50 at Raymond James

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $28.00 to $29.50 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.46% from the company’s current price.
BXSL has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.
In related news, President Carlos Whitaker purchased 3,895 shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $100,023.60. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,023.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXSL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $222,243,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,556,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,627 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $32,315,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $17,414,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,132,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,234,000 after acquiring an additional 766,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.59% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
