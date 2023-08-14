Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Blue Apron Stock Performance

Shares of APRN stock opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32. Blue Apron has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $98.64. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -2.94.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

Institutional Trading of Blue Apron

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HAP Trading LLC grew its holdings in Blue Apron by 176.4% during the first quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 83,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53,114 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Blue Apron during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blue Apron by 34.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 222,114 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Blue Apron by 158.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 58,822 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP grew its position in shares of Blue Apron by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 536,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 94,056 shares during the period.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. The company also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, it offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.