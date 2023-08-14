Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) PT Raised to C$80.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$69.00 to C$75.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$78.50 to C$77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BOWFF traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $31.78 and a 12-month high of $52.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 98.86%. The firm had revenue of $99.88 million for the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 33,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.