Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) PT Raised to C$80.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$69.00 to C$75.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$78.50 to C$77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 98.86%. The firm had revenue of $99.88 million for the quarter.
Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 33,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.
