Boston Partners Boosts Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,085 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in StoneX Group were worth $21,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,713,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,852,000 after buying an additional 14,158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,110,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 435,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,994,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $95.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.84. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $106.35.

In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $296,695.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,196 shares in the company, valued at $13,325,504.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

