Boston Partners Has $23.67 Million Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,800 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.73% of Cactus worth $23,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Cactus by 59.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 48.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $52.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.04. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $305.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.99 million. Cactus had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.78%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

