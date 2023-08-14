Boston Partners Has $30.01 Million Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928,910 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,636 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.56% of First Merchants worth $30,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 23,134 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FRME shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of First Merchants from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of First Merchants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Merchants from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $31.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average is $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.08. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $45.04.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). First Merchants had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $247.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

