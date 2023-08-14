Boston Partners Invests $27.70 Million in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 335,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,703,000. Boston Partners owned about 0.49% of Lantheus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,121,000 after purchasing an additional 326,396 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Lantheus by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after acquiring an additional 489,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lantheus by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Lantheus by 369.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,454,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,793 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,226,000 after acquiring an additional 57,911 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $146,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 92,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,082,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $159,204.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $146,895.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 92,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,082,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNTH. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Securities boosted their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lantheus

Lantheus Price Performance

Lantheus stock opened at $69.00 on Monday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $100.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.29 and a beta of 0.65.

About Lantheus

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.