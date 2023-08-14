Boston Partners Makes New $25.08 Million Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 235,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,079,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $254.43 on Monday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.28 and a 12-month high of $357.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $316,875.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,174.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $316,875.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,174.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 4,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $265.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,866,327.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,409 shares of company stock valued at $14,164,411. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

