Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Short Interest Up 16.1% in July

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOXL. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Boxlight from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Boxlight from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOXL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 24,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,535. Boxlight has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boxlight by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Boxlight by 453.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38,181 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Boxlight by 20.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boxlight during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Boxlight by 792.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 488,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

