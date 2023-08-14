Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the July 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 617,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRC shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Brady from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brady in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Brady in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Brady in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Brady by 34.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.77. 268,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,352. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day moving average is $51.10. Brady has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $56.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $337.12 million for the quarter. Brady had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 12.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brady will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Brady’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

