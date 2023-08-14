Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,400 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the July 15th total of 230,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ BRLT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,952. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.49 million, a P/E ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $110.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jennifer Noel Harris sold 10,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $38,104.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,895.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 6,047.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 4,234.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BRLT shares. Raymond James downgraded Brilliant Earth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

