Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,719.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 51,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 48,826 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 180,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,493,000 after acquiring an additional 25,547 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 113,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Business Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 6,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.53. 4,952,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,474,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.00. The company has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $59.71 and a 1-year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

