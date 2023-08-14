Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.1% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $11.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $841.30. 322,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $867.20 and its 200-day moving average is $716.58. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $923.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.05.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

