Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Decreased by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 3.1% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $23,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 173,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,626,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 15,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,832,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock traded up $13.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $843.59. The company had a trading volume of 539,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,129. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $867.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $716.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.