Brokerages Set Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Price Target at $29.80

Shares of Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Accor to €37.90 ($41.65) in a research report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Accor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Accor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

ACCYY opened at $7.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85. Accor has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $7.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.2322 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners and Hotel Assets; and Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

