Brokerages Set Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Target Price at C$16.33

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.67.

Several analysts have commented on PSI shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upgraded Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded Pason Systems from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

PSI opened at C$13.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.62. Pason Systems has a 52 week low of C$10.75 and a 52 week high of C$16.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

