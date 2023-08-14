Brokerages Set Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Target Price at C$8.47

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Shares of SDE opened at C$4.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$730.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.64. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of C$4.16 and a 1 year high of C$16.66.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.07. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 54.05% and a return on equity of 55.76%. The company had revenue of C$316.21 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spartan Delta will post 0.9929078 earnings per share for the current year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

