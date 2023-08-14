Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) Short Interest Update

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 27,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Brooge Energy Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Brooge Energy stock opened at $4.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.30. Brooge Energy has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $9.80.

Get Brooge Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brooge Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Brooge Energy worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.